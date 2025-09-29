James Gunn explains why is it 'harder' to get fans to cinema

James Bond on making movies on less popular DC characters

James Gunn, who is the head and recently directed Superman, has shared that it's difficult to get people to the cinema when it comes to characters who are little-known to non-comic readers.



Explaining his views, he says in an interview with Deadline, "I'm probably not going to do certain movies with characters who [audiences] don't know; it's harder to get people in the theater for that kind of thing."

His response was a reply to a question about the update on The Authority, which features characters who are less known among fans.

"There's someone who is a really good creator who talked to me the other day," he says about the movie, in which WildStorm characters will appear in the film.

Earlier, the work on The Authority was delayed because James at the time said he "got messed with through all of the other things that were happening, including Superman, and wasn't a priority" at the moment. The script had a harder time coming along."

It is worth noting The Authority were first introduced in 1999 as anti-heroes.