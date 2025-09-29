 
Geo News

James Gunn explains why is it 'harder' to get fans to cinema

James Bond, the DC co-head, opens up about his thoughts on 'The Authority'

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2025

James Bond on making movies on less popular DC characters
James Bond on making movies on less popular DC characters 

James Gunn, who is the head and recently directed Superman, has shared that it's difficult to get people to the cinema when it comes to characters who are little-known to non-comic readers.

Explaining his views, he says in an interview with Deadline, "I'm probably not going to do certain movies with characters who [audiences] don't know; it's harder to get people in the theater for that kind of thing."

His response was a reply to a question about the update on The Authority, which features characters who are less known among fans.

"There's someone who is a really good creator who talked to me the other day," he says about the movie, in which WildStorm characters will appear in the film.

Earlier, the work on The Authority was delayed because James at the time said he "got messed with through all of the other things that were happening, including Superman, and wasn't a priority" at the moment. The script had a harder time coming along."

It is worth noting The Authority were first introduced in 1999 as anti-heroes.

Halsey gives major health update: 'Can't stand for like a week' video
Halsey gives major health update: 'Can't stand for like a week'
Trump says US to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside the country
Trump says US to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside the country
Michael Bublé makes shocking statement about winning 'The Voice' season 28
Michael Bublé makes shocking statement about winning 'The Voice' season 28
JK Rowling breaks silence on Emma Watson's ‘ignorant' comments
JK Rowling breaks silence on Emma Watson's ‘ignorant' comments
DC boss shares major update on new 'Batman' movie
DC boss shares major update on new 'Batman' movie
Justin Bieber 'almost' collaborated on Ed Sheeran's new album
Justin Bieber 'almost' collaborated on Ed Sheeran's new album
Sir Elton John's health crisis reaches dangerous new breaking point
Sir Elton John's health crisis reaches dangerous new breaking point
Margot Robbie expresses ‘fear' she has in Hollywood
Margot Robbie expresses ‘fear' she has in Hollywood