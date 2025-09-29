Prince William desperate to take action against THIS royal family member

Prince William 'annoyed' by Andrew still 'being tolerated'

Prince William, the Prince of Wales 'can't stand' his uncle Prince Andrew.

Despite his ongoing feud with his younger brother Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, his disgraced uncle the Duke of York is said to be "most hated royal" for him.

Insiders recently revealed to Closer Magazine that William is fed up with Andrew still being "tolerated" in the family. "Prince William can’t stand his uncle Andrew and would love to see him booted from the royal household for good," the source said.

Adding, "but he’s not getting much support as he’d like from other family members and it’s causing escalating tension behind the scenes."

It is worth mentioning that Prince Andrew recently made an awkward appearance beside Prince William at the Duchess of Kent's funeral.

The insider also noted, "He thinks it’s ridiculous that Andrew is still being tolerated and invited to certain functions, he wouldn’t allow his uncle to darken any royal door at this point."

They added to the outlet that when the Prince of Wales becomes king, he will have "no mercy" on his disgraced uncle. "There’s little doubt William will put his foot down and spare Andrew no mercy once he does become King down the line but William’s hands are tied right now, and it’s causing him no end of annoyance."

The tension comes as shocking new details from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal resurface, alongside leaked emails between the Duke of York's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and the convicted sex offender.