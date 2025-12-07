Pippa Middleton hits Abu Dhabi F1 amid Westminster absence

Pippa Middleton traded festive carols for the roar of engines this week, making a surprise appearance at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Paddock on December 6.

The 42 year old was spotted soaking up the high-octane atmosphere at Yas Marina Circuit, where her husband, James Matthews, enjoyed a family connection to the paddock.

Pippa chose a white lace sundress with a matching chunky belt from London label Saloni, she last turned to for Kate’s 2023 Together at Christmas carol service.

Her brother-in-law James works for Williams Racing, giving the Middletons the perfect excuse for a sun-soaked motorsport weekend.

Yet while Pippa was happily blending into the glitz of the F1 world, one place she wasn’t seen was Westminster Abbey this evening.

The younger Middleton sister was a no-show at Kate’s beloved “Together at Christmas” carol service, marking only the second time she has missed the event since it began.

Her last absence was back in 2021 due to pandemic restrictions, and she has been a loyal fixture at the service for the past three years.

It seems Pippa may have opted for a quieter return home rather than diving straight into festive formalities.

Other big name stars were also spotted soaking up the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix atmosphere, including Ana de Armas and Katy Perry.

The American pop powerhouse set to headline Sunday’s after race concert at Etihad Park kept things lowkey with a discreet stop at the McLaren garage on Saturday evening.