Halsey gives major health update: 'Can't stand for like a week'

Halsey reveals she's back in chemotherapy after shocking health battle

Halsey has made a shocking revelation about her health.

Revealing that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for a rare medical condition, Halsey uploaded a video on TikTok.

In the video, Halsey, went public about her T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2024, revealed, "Just coming on here to give you guys a speed round of updates. Just did another few sessions of chemo, had a new port placed. I also can’t stand for like a week or more!"

She went on to add, "You guys see me between treatment where I have energy. The time flies by when I’m recovering so it doesn’t seem like as long, but it’s definitely a while. Shout out to your hubby for being a badass and sharing duel diagnosis with me! Much love to both of you!"

Despite her health challenges, Halsey expressed excitement for the upcoming Back to Bedlands Tour, saying, "We just put the Back to Badlands show together, and it’s going to be unbelievable."

"So amazing. We start rehearsals very, very soon, and I’m so excited. I’m bringing back a kind of like really fun, nostalgic little references from the very, very first Badlands tour," the singer added.