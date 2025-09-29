Prince William issues stern warning to his uncle Prince Andrew at funeral

Prince William couldn't ignore Prince Andrew's beahvior at funeral

Prince William has seemingly issued a “secret” warning to Prince Andrew.

The Duke of Wales has reportedly given the disgraced Duke of York a quiet warning after he giggled and grinned at the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in a viral video.

For those unaware, Katharine, wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a grandson of King George V, passed away on September 4, 2025 at the age of 92. Her funeral took place on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at Westminster Cathedral in London.

Prince William was standing next to his uncle and appeared clearly agitated outside Westminster Cathedral. When Prince Andrew chuckled, the Duke of Wales covered his mouth by putting his hand on it and seemed to warn him.

A well-placed insider told Mail that William told the Duke of York that showing a cheerful gesture at a funeral was “not a good look.”

“William is deliberately speaking behind his hand so you can’t see what he is saying. William was clearly aware that the cameras were on them and felt uncomfortable,” the source said.

“He [William] is pretty media savvy and would have known it might not be a good look [by Andrew] and also did not want to be seen chatting to his uncle,” the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke and Duchess of Wales accompanied King Charles during the service of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, after Queen Camilla stepped back from attending it due to a health issue.