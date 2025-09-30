Prince William, Kate Middleton to arrive as ‘superstars' in THIS estate

Prince William and Kate Middleton will return victorious after their upcoming trip to Australia.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have often visited the country after their marriage, are planning their first with the new moniker and are tipped to make the tour a success.

Former Royal photographer Arthur Edwards tells The Sun: “William and Catherine are probably the most popular royal couple in the world right now and will be treated like superstars.”

He adds: “William is now the Prince of Wales and he should be representing the King on these major tours.”

“Whenever the Australians meet the royals, talk of this key member of the Commonwealth becoming a republic is drowned out,” noted the expert.

“Australia’s pro republican prime minister Anthony Albanese ruled out having another referendum on their head of state after visiting King Charles at Balmoral on Saturday,” he noted.