Olivia Dean achieves incredible feat in music

Olivia Dean secures top spot with album ‘The Art of Loving'

Olivia Dean just landed on top with her album, The Art of Loving.

This is her second record from the rising star since 2023’s Messy, which peaked at Number 4, however she has now paved her way as one of Britain’s most promising talents.

Facing some competition, the self-titled debut album Perrie, by former Little Mix star, Perrie Edwards, has landed second and would also be looking to also score the singer her first-ever solo chart-topper.

Another in the race for the top against Olivia Dean is Led Zeppelin’s legendary Robert Plant whose song: Saving Grace is currently on number three.

Plant has already secured three Number 2-peaking LPs with Pictures at Eleven, Raising Sand and lullaby and… The Ceaseless Roar and will be looking to go one better and land on the summit.

On number 4 is the iconic Doja Cat with Vie, which would be surpassing the success of Scarlet, her 2023 release, which landed in number 5.

As Oasis wrap up their popular reunion UK show, their Time Flies… 1994-2009 compilation jumps four places midweek and is on the sixth place.

Last but not the least Mariah Carey is on track to bag her 15th Top 20 record, and highest-charting album since 2015’s #1 To Infinity, with Here For It All currently on number 16.