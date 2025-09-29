Daniel Day-Lewis on his son directing him in 'Anemone'

Daniel Day-Lewis gets honest about his son's direction in 'Anemone'

After eight years, Daniel Day-Lewis has made a return to acting in a movie which his son Ronan Day-Lewis has directed.



At the Anemone's film premiere at the New York Film Festival, he was asked whether he finds it odd that his son is directing him.

“Well if I stepped outside of it to look in that way, yeah, I definitely would've probably been stopped in my tracks," he tells People.

“But luckily,” the Academy-winning star adds, “we were both so inside of the work, inside the story that we were trying to tell.”

He continues, “Yeah, there were days on set that we looked at each other and just couldn't believe that we were actually getting to do this thing, but other than that we were just getting on with it. There wasn't time to think that way, luckily.”

Not only did Daniel's return end his nearly decade-long hiatus from acting, but it also marked his son Ronan's debut as a writer and director. Ronan also marks his debut as a writer and director.

Moreover, the family connections have not been limited to only the father-son duo. The 27-year-old, along with his wife, Rebecca Miller, and sons, Gabriel and Cashel, also wrote the script.

Anemone will have a limited theatrical release on Oct. 3, and later on Oct. 10, the movie will get a nationwide release.