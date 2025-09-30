 
Prince Andrew could pose problems if ‘pushed too far'

Eleen Bukhari
September 30, 2025

Prince Andrew could go behind the Royal Family’s back and leak secrets, says an expert.

The Duke of York, whose parents has been defamed time and again in Royal circles, could go rogue and air his dirty laundry in the media.

Royal expert Richard Kay notes: "If he is pushed too far, how might Andrew react?" the expert wrote. "Would he follow his nephew's lead and write a memoir which could, potentially, be even more devastating for the royals than Prince Harry's book?"

Meanwhile, expert Andrew Lownie says: "He has tried to be a decent ex-brother-in-law and include Sarah in family gatherings, after her years of exile. He has undoubtedly felt a kindred sympathy over her cancer problems and, in Sarah’s own words, he has been kind. And now this. I can just imagine him with his head in his hands saying to himself: 'I've done all I can, but this really is too much.'"

