Nicole Kidman tried to 'save marriage' to Keith Urban before split: Source

Nicole Kidman fought to save marriage to Keith Urban ahead of split

Nicole Kidman gave her all before her separation from Keith Urban.

The Oscar-winning actress, who was previously married to Tom Cruise, did not wanted to end her relationship with the country singer, via People.

A source told the outlet the Babygirl actress "didn’t want this."

"She has been fighting to save the marriage," the insider continued.

This came after the outlet confirmed that the longtime couple has parted ways after 19 years of marriage.

The source also revealed that Kidman's sister has been there for the actress and her daughters during this hard time.

"Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

The news of Kidman and Urban's separation was first broken by TMZ, revealing that the duo had been living separately since the start of summer.

Kidman and Urban tied the knot back in June 2006 and welcomed two daughters together, Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 17.

Back in June, Kidman marked her 19th wedding anniversary with Urban on her Instagram account along with a sweet photo of herself hugging Urban.

"Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban," she wrote in the caption.