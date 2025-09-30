Olivia Munn recalls ‘aggressive' cancer fight while receiving award

Olivia Munn reflects on cancer battle after receiving major award

Olivia Munn is opening up about her cancer journey while receiving a special honor for raising awareness.

On September 29, the New Girl alum awarded with the Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award by the Prevent Cancer Foundation Congressional Families Program.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday , she wrote, "I’m incredibly humbled to have received the Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award from Prevent Cancer Foundation Congressional Families Program. I’m grateful that there are many people who understand the importance of early detection as well as the crucial research that’s needed to help find a cure for so many people battling cancer."

Munn explained that her own breast cancer is "aggressive and fast-moving."

The mom of two also reflected on her mother’s battle with HER2-positive breast cancer, which she said "was considered a ‘death sentence’ until the development of targeted therapies like Herceptin in the late 1990s which was discovered solely because of dedicated researchers."

She congratulated other award recipients, including “Wayne Kye, DDS, M.S. and Marcia S. Latta, Ed.D.” as well as “Tiffany Possion who accepted the Community Impact Award for the Whole Family Health Center in Florida.”

Munn concluded her post by expressing gratitude "who came out to show their support."

"Thank you to Dr. Janine Bera for presenting me the award. And a special thank you to Lisa McGovern for all of the work, time and love she’s put into the Congressional Families Program," she added.