Emily Blunt calls AI actress Tilly Norwood 'terrifying,' urges agencies to stop

Emily Blunt has shared her thoughts on AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood's entry into the entertainment industry.

Actor Eline van der Velden unveiled an AI-generated actress over the weekend through her AI talent studio, Xicoia.

As per Variety, an AI actress was already drawing interest from talent agents.

Emily Blunt REACTS to AI Actress:

Emily Blunt recently gave an interview to the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, where she called AI actress Tilly Norwood "really scary."

"Does it disappoint me? I don’t know how to quite answer it, other than to say how terrifying this is," she said.

"No, are you serious? That’s an AI? Good Lord, we’re screwed. That is really, really scary, Come on, agencies, don’t do that," continued The Devil Wears Prada actress.

Emily added, "Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection."

Who Created Tilly Norwood?

Eline van der Velden, who revealed the project during the Zurich Film Festival, recently spoke to Broadcast International and shared that “We want Tilly to be the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman; that’s the aim of what we’re doing.”

“People are realizing that their creativity doesn’t need to be boxed in by a budget – there are no constraints creatively and that’s why AI can really be a positive,” she added. “It’s just about changing people’s viewpoint.”

Why Hollywood Is Divided Over AI Talent:

Hollywood shared mixed reactions when they heard news of the launch of the AI actress.

Many expressed disapproval with AI taking over conventional creative tasks by calling for boycotts.

Emily Blunt's New Film:

Emily Blunt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, The Smashing Machine.

The highly anticipated film will hit cinemas on October 3, 2025.