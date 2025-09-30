Palace insider dismisses reports on Prince William, King Charles rift

‘No fallout’: King Charles, Prince William on the same page over Andrew issue

Prince William and King Charles may not be at war despite reports they are not seeing eye to eye amid ongoing royal scandals.

However, another report has claimed that tensions between the King and the Prince of Wales are simmering beneath the surface.

They shared the William and Charles' Balmoral trip was a cherished tradition with “no connection to recent family dramas,” while insisting that they speak regularly.

The only thing that is causing strain in their relationship behind the scenes is how to handle Prince Andrew, per OK! Magazine.

According to royal author Andrew Lownie, William believes his father needs to take a firmer stance, viewing Andrew as a liability to the monarchy.

On Balmoral trip, the source said that it’s a “much looked forward to” trip and the father-son duo time together is “in no way connected to recent family dramas.”

“They speak very regularly, and there has been no fallout,” they added.

However, Lownie said that the Prince of Wales’ “view is that his father needs to take a firmer line with Andrew.”

"I think this could cause real tensions between Charles and William. William, as future king, will have to deal with the fallout from this.

“He wants this problem solved and has no sentimental attachment to Andrew. He has no time for Andrew, and he can see how toxic the Yorks are."