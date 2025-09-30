King Charles' patience ‘wearing thin,' still no wish to shame Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

King Charles tired of the drama and wants Andrew, Fergie to step back

King Charles is frustrated with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, however, he still does not find it in himself to shame them.

According to a report by Radar Online, the monarch has made it clear that he wants the Duke and Duchess of York to take a step back from public life and avoid drawing attention at royal events.

Speaking with the publication, palace insider revealed that the King is frustrated by the ongoing controversies surrounding the Yorks and feels its time for them to keep a much lower profile.

Since becoming monarch in 2022, Charles has worked to slim down the royal family and reduce public scandals, but Andrew’s past, especially his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, continues to bring unwanted attention.

The insider said Charles isn’t trying to cut Andrew out entirely but believes the best way to protect the monarchy is for him to stay “out of sight, out of mind.”

"The king knows Andrew will always be his brother and that Sarah has her place in the family, but he would prefer them to stay in the shadows,” they said.

The insider continued, If they do turn up, he wants them to keep a low profile and avoid making a spectacle of themselves. In his mind, the best outcome would be for them to simply blend into the background.”

Another tipster shared, "Charles has no wish to shame them, but his patience is wearing thin. The controversies keep coming back, and every time the monarchy takes the hit.

“He believes the best way forward is for Andrew and Sarah to stay out of sight so the attention and criticism eventually fade."