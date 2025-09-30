King Charles left scared and worried because of Prince Harry

Prince Harry leaves King Charles scared and concerned

Prince Harry has come under fire for leaving his father, King Charles, utterly perplexed after their meeting in Clarence House.

For those unversed, the hour-long meeting was the first that the father-son engaged in after 19 hours of silence.

At the time it was revealed that the meeting went well, with gifts being exchanged, and a tea that last almost an hour.

However, a couple of days after news of the gifts came out, a spokesperson for the Duke came forward to deliver a scathing take down of the ‘men in grey suits’. They said, “recent reporting of the duke's view of the tone of the meeting, is categorically false. The quotes attributed to him are pure invention—fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

Now, a royal insider claimed to The Times that King Charles is feeling utterly perplexed that “by Prince Harry's latest claim that the institution is 'sabotaging' the relationship with his father, The King.”

They also went as far as to say, “the reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship.”

Another major issue is that “the news has been met with disappointment by friends of The King,” the insider added before signing off.