Prince William the 'Best Future King'

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is the ‘Best Future King’ and his mother Princess Diana would be so proud of him.

Kensington Palace took to Instagram and shared a video of Prince William welcoming the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah to Windsor on Monday.

Royal fans expressed their views over the post with one saying, “Prince William is so distinguished and refined, it shows in every interaction he has with others!! He’s going to be such a wonderful king and leader of his country.”

The other said ‘Best Future King’

“Prince William...his Mom would be so proud of him,” the third said.

The fourth reacted, “Wow! Prince William the future of the monarchy!”

“Prince William you and your beloved Princess are loved around the world, No amount on negative PR tactics by others will change that!”

Another admires, “Maintaining the dignity and sense of commitment of the Late Queen, well done for remaining above the awful attempts of others to stir up trouble. Keep up the good work.”