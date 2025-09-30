Princess Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles?

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have apparently sent a clear message to their uncle King Charles regarding their intention about joining him on the Christmas following ‘difficult decisions’ by the monarch about Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

The clear message has been shared by royal expert Phil Dampier.

The royal expert tells the Daily Mail that Eugenie and Beatrice 'may feel it would be unfair' of them to join King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton besides other royals at Sandringham, if their parents are not invited.

Dampier believes, “If it turns out they are not invited, or decide themselves not to go, then it makes it very difficult for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

“They may feel it would be unfair of them to go when their parents aren’t there and it simply rubs salt in their wounds.”

The expert continued, “The King has a soft spot for both Beatrice and Eugenie and feels sorry for the situation they are in. So it’s a real dilemma for him and one he could do without.”

The royal expert’s remarks came days after the Times reported King Charles has indicated that Andrew and Sarah will not be invited to spend Christmas with the Royal Family this year.

The report, citing sources, says the monarch has also let it be known that he would like Sarah and Andrew to remain “invisible” at future family events.