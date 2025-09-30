Pakistani horror hit 'Deemak' set for UK release

A poster of Geo Films’ production “Deemak”. — Screengrab via YouTube@HarPalGeoOfficial/File

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Dr Muhammad Faisal has welcomed the release of Pakistani horror hit Deemak in the UK cinemas on October 17.

Media-partnered by GEO Entertainment, the film has registered record-breaking domestic success, becoming Pakistan’s highest-grossing horror film of all time.

Dr Muhammad Faisal met lead actor Sonya Hussyn and Rafay Rashdi, the film director, at the High Commission and endorsed the film. He said: “Deemak is set for a global release in the UK on 17th October. The supernatural thriller has won praise. We support its release at the international level. This shows how Pakistani cinema is progressing fast.”

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Dr Muhammad Faisal meets Sonya Hussyn and Rafay Rashdi, supports the release of Pakistani horror hit Deemak in the UK cinemas on 17th October. — Reporter

The film will open in the UK, the US, EU countries, and Canada on October 17, followed by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on October 23.

Directed by Rafay Rashdi, written by Ayesha Muzaffar, and executive produced by Syed Murad Ali, Deemak has earned Rs175 million (approximately $620,000) at the Pakistani box office, an unprecedented achievement for the genre.

The film continues to play in select cinemas domestically while preparing for its international expansion. Earlier this year, it also won the Best Editing Award at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival.

Inspired by true events, Deemak explores themes of generational trauma and jinn infestation, blending South Asian folklore with universal horror elements. The ensemble cast features Samina Peerzada, Faysal Quraishi, Sonya Hussyn, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, and Saman Ansari.

“This is a defining moment for Pakistani cinema,” said director Rafay Rashdi. “Deemak has not only broken records at home but also proven that local stories have the power to surpass Hollywood and Bollywood titles in our market."

He added: "We are excited to now bring this story to international audiences who, we believe, will connect with its emotional and cultural depth as much as its scares."

Executive Producer Syed Murad Ali said, “Deemak is more than a horror film; it is a cultural export. Its reception in Pakistan and recognition on the global festival stage are proof of its universal resonance. We look forward to audiences around the world experiencing what has become a landmark achievement for our industry.”

With its historic domestic earnings and upcoming global release, Deemak is set to mark a new chapter in the international recognition of Pakistani cinema.