Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Prince Harry's 'men in grey suits' remarks

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has reacted to Prince Harry’s remarks that ‘men in grey suits are sabotaging my reunion with my father’.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan apparently suggested Prince Harry was mentally unstable.

He was commenting on the Daily Mail report titled, “Harry: men in grey suits are sabotaging my reunion with father.”

Piers Morgan tweeted, “I think it’s men in white suits he should worry about more.. he seems to be going bonkers.”

According to the Daily Express UK, the “men in white suits” jibe could be a veiled dig at Harry’s mental health.

It further said ‘men in white suits’ phrase is an old-school colloquialism for psychiatrists and mental health workers, the kind who traditionally wore white coats.

Earlier, the Daily Mail, citing sources close to Harry, said “The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only.

“The men in grey suits should stay out of it.”

Meanwhile, the monarch has been left “saddened and perplexed” by Prince Harry’s latest claim that the institution is “sabotaging” his relationship with him.