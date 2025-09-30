 
Geo News

Prince Harry hits Prince William with endless phone calls, emails texts

Prince Harry’s efforts towards Prince William come to light

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2025

Inside Prince Harry endless attempts to heal rifts and mend fences

Inside Prince Harry endless attempts to heal rifts and mend fences

Prince Harry has been working overtime trying to reconnect with Prince William its believed, from phone calls to emails.

However, according to an insider that is well placed within inner circles, nothing is going to plan.

The insider spoke to Heat World while delivering this revelation and was quoted saying, “he’s tried endless times to mend fences through phone calls, text messages, emails, all of which have been totally ignored.”

“Harry would also argue that he’s even tried to talk to William one-one-one on the rare occasions they’ve come face to face in the UK in recent years.”

This comes despite the fact that Prince Harry still stands firm on his belief that “when it comes to his feud with William, Harry is very open in saying his conscience is crystal clear.”

However, after all this, and not getting the response he’d hoped, “he insists his brother’s wanted no part of peace and that he’s banished him and Meghan from his own personal universe.”

What is pertinent to mention is that its been more than a year since Prince William and Prince Harry were seen publically speaking to one another, that was during a public event at the 19th of September, that too during their grandmother’s funeral.

King Charles finally rewarding Prince Harry: ‘He's loving every second!'
King Charles finally rewarding Prince Harry: ‘He's loving every second!'
Kate Middleton faces 'tit-for-tat' criticism over absence from major event
Kate Middleton faces 'tit-for-tat' criticism over absence from major event
Are Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson real 'threat to the monarchy'?
Are Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson real 'threat to the monarchy'?
Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Prince Harry's 'men in grey suits' remarks
Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Prince Harry's 'men in grey suits' remarks
Prince Andrew's views on spoilt brat Prince William: ‘I babysat this little kid!'
Prince Andrew's views on spoilt brat Prince William: ‘I babysat this little kid!'
Prince William issues 'ultimatum' to King Charles: 'Andrew is finished'
Prince William issues 'ultimatum' to King Charles: 'Andrew is finished'
Prince William awards knighthood to Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle
Prince William awards knighthood to Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie break King Charles' heart
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie break King Charles' heart