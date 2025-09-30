Prince Harry hits Prince William with endless phone calls, emails texts

Inside Prince Harry endless attempts to heal rifts and mend fences

Prince Harry has been working overtime trying to reconnect with Prince William its believed, from phone calls to emails.

However, according to an insider that is well placed within inner circles, nothing is going to plan.

The insider spoke to Heat World while delivering this revelation and was quoted saying, “he’s tried endless times to mend fences through phone calls, text messages, emails, all of which have been totally ignored.”

“Harry would also argue that he’s even tried to talk to William one-one-one on the rare occasions they’ve come face to face in the UK in recent years.”

This comes despite the fact that Prince Harry still stands firm on his belief that “when it comes to his feud with William, Harry is very open in saying his conscience is crystal clear.”

However, after all this, and not getting the response he’d hoped, “he insists his brother’s wanted no part of peace and that he’s banished him and Meghan from his own personal universe.”

What is pertinent to mention is that its been more than a year since Prince William and Prince Harry were seen publically speaking to one another, that was during a public event at the 19th of September, that too during their grandmother’s funeral.