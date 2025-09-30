 
Here's what Nicole Kidman said about Keith Urban helping her before split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have announced split after 19 years of marriage

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

September 30, 2025

Photo: Nicole Kidman admitted Keith Urban helped her expand before split
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly shocked Hollywood with the news of their split.

While whispers of friction had circled the couple for months, neither star publicly hinted at tension. 

On the contrary, Kidman often spoke warmly of Urban and the ways he enriched her life.

Back in May 2025, the Oscar winner even revealed the quirky activity she enjoyed with the country singer to keep him happy in a confessional with Allure

“I watch car auctions with my husband. That’s a good wife,” Kidman, 57, joked at the time.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2006, share two daughters together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

In the same conversation, the Babygirl actress reflected on how Urban influenced her personal growth. 

“I’m working on being more extroverted, but my deep nature is a little introverted and shy. It’s not a fun place to be, but Keith’s helped me. Even getting older, I think, you really start to expand rather than go inward,” she shared.

Why did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate?
