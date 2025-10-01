 
Geo News

Prince William level of ‘readiness' as future King laid bare

Prince William is serious about his role as the future King of Britain

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 01, 2025

Prince William level of ‘readiness as future King laid bare
Prince William level of ‘readiness' as future King laid bare 

Prince William is taking his role as the future King of Britain very aptly, says an expert.

Journalist and Royal commentator Afua Hagan notes how the Prince of Wales could turn around the position of Britain in international forums.

She notes in a new Channel 5 documentary: "Prince William has to play up to that role.

"Donald Trump likes him, he may or may not like Donald Trump, we will never know, but it is really up to Prince William to ensure that Donald Trump leaves the United Kingdomfeeling valued and having had a wonderful time."

Meanwhile, expert Katie Nicholl says: "I asked an aide if William is ready should his time as King come sooner than expected. Their response was immediate. This person has known William for decades and said, 'He's absolutely ready'."

Prince William opens up about grief for Queen Elizabeth in latest interview
Prince William opens up about grief for Queen Elizabeth in latest interview
Sir Gary Oldman recalls Prince William's brutal joke about his 'Slow Horses' role
Sir Gary Oldman recalls Prince William's brutal joke about his 'Slow Horses' role
Meghan Markle's father caught in earthquake
Meghan Markle's father caught in earthquake
Prince Harry hits Prince William with endless phone calls, emails texts
Prince Harry hits Prince William with endless phone calls, emails texts
King Charles finally rewarding Prince Harry: ‘He's loving every second!'
King Charles finally rewarding Prince Harry: ‘He's loving every second!'
Kate Middleton faces 'tit-for-tat' criticism over absence from major event
Kate Middleton faces 'tit-for-tat' criticism over absence from major event
Are Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson real 'threat to the monarchy'?
Are Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson real 'threat to the monarchy'?
Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Prince Harry's 'men in grey suits' remarks
Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Prince Harry's 'men in grey suits' remarks