Prince William level of ‘readiness' as future King laid bare

Prince William is taking his role as the future King of Britain very aptly, says an expert.

Journalist and Royal commentator Afua Hagan notes how the Prince of Wales could turn around the position of Britain in international forums.

She notes in a new Channel 5 documentary: "Prince William has to play up to that role.

"Donald Trump likes him, he may or may not like Donald Trump, we will never know, but it is really up to Prince William to ensure that Donald Trump leaves the United Kingdomfeeling valued and having had a wonderful time."

Meanwhile, expert Katie Nicholl says: "I asked an aide if William is ready should his time as King come sooner than expected. Their response was immediate. This person has known William for decades and said, 'He's absolutely ready'."