Sarah Ferguson dubbed ‘red hair mare' by Royal staffer

Sarah Ferguson’s real personality has been laid bare by an insider.

The Duchess of York, who is found to have links with sex offender and financier, Jeffrey Epstein, was disliked by Royal staff even during her marriage to Prince Andrew.

Former Royal butler Paul Burell tells Mirror: “When the men were out stalking, the ladies would meet them on the hills for a picnic lunch. A page would enquire in advance what people wanted to eat and compile a list.

"On one occasion, Fergie sent one member of staff into a rage having failed to comply with his request. In a voice heard by all the ladies assembled, including the Queen, he boomed, ‘What does that red-haired mare want for lunch?’

"It was accepted with silence as if it was never said. No reprimand. The staff had formed their opinion based on gossip and her behaviour,” he noted.

He explained: “Fergie was twenty-six and like a bouncy, uncontrollable red setter puppy. She was not as popular or as well received downstairs as Diana had been.

“Fergie may have been a breath of fresh air for the Royals but the staff preferred the gentleness of the established Princess of Wales whom they had known for almost five years,” he said.