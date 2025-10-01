Bryce Dallas Howard recounts getting saved by 'Spider Man'

Photo: Bryce Dallas Howard reveals rare memories from 'Spider Man 3'

Bryce Dallas Howard has opened up about performing stunts in Spider-Man 3 at L.A. Comic Con.

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, Howard recounted working closely with stunt coordinators to safely perform her sequences.

“Got a lot of great training and I was very enthusiastic, and I still feel some of those stunts from time to time of getting caught by Spider-Man,” she said, demonstrating the movement on her left shoulder.

In addition to this, she revealed that the stunt left a lasting impression.

“I remember I went to my osteopath afterwards and he was like, ‘Were you dragged by a truck?’ I was like, ‘No. I was rescued by Spider-Man, of course,’” she joked.

Despite her active approach, Howard emphasized her caution by saying, “I'm a safety fanatic… thankfully I don’t have a ton of aches and pains from stunts. But for sure, there's some things.”