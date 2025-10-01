 
Geo News

Bryce Dallas Howard recounts getting saved by 'Spider Man'

Bryce Dallas Howard played the character of Gwen Stacy in 'Spider Man 3'

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2025

Photo: Bryce Dallas Howard reveals rare memories from Spider Man 3
Photo: Bryce Dallas Howard reveals rare memories from 'Spider Man 3'

Bryce Dallas Howard has opened up about performing stunts in Spider-Man 3 at L.A. Comic Con.

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, Howard recounted working closely with stunt coordinators to safely perform her sequences. 

“Got a lot of great training and I was very enthusiastic, and I still feel some of those stunts from time to time of getting caught by Spider-Man,” she said, demonstrating the movement on her left shoulder.

In addition to this, she revealed that the stunt left a lasting impression. 

“I remember I went to my osteopath afterwards and he was like, ‘Were you dragged by a truck?’ I was like, ‘No. I was rescued by Spider-Man, of course,’” she joked. 

Despite her active approach, Howard emphasized her caution by saying, “I'm a safety fanatic… thankfully I don’t have a ton of aches and pains from stunts. But for sure, there's some things.”

Aimee Lou Wood talks embracing weirdness: 'Gives me confidence'
Aimee Lou Wood talks embracing weirdness: 'Gives me confidence'
Madonna reveals deeply emotional moment she experienced in coma
Madonna reveals deeply emotional moment she experienced in coma
Molly-Mae Hague gushes over major milestone
Molly-Mae Hague gushes over major milestone
Nicole Kidman left 'shocked' by Keith Urban's dishonesty
Nicole Kidman left 'shocked' by Keith Urban's dishonesty
David Beckham sheds light on sports and ‘reunion' with loved ones
David Beckham sheds light on sports and ‘reunion' with loved ones
Taylor Swift's former manager reveals her impact
Taylor Swift's former manager reveals her impact
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals mom's role in shaping THIS passion
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals mom's role in shaping THIS passion
Nicole Kidman is in ‘shock' as she fights for marriage survival
Nicole Kidman is in ‘shock' as she fights for marriage survival