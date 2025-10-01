 
Geo News

Prince Harry struggles to keep Meghan happy amid royal reconciliation efforts

The Duke of Sussex met King Charles in a private meeting earlier in September

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2025

Prince Harry’s lose-lose struggle with Meghan and royals
Prince Harry’s 'lose-lose' struggle with Meghan and royals

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling ‘trapped’ between Meghan Markle and royal reconciliation.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, the Duke of Sussex is said to have admitted that it feels "impossible" for him to keep his wife, Meghan, "happy" while he tries to maintain ties with the royal family.

"The royal family values Harry's attempts to mend fences, and Charles in particular is glad to see the effort, a source told the outlet.

The insider went on to say, "Still, Harry is handling the discussions by himself, while Meghan keeps her distance. He's admitted to friends that it feels like an impossible balance – he can't satisfy Meghan while also persuading his family she truly wants reconciliation."

"To him, it feels like a lose-lose situation, the tattler added.

Another source noted, "Harry has expressed genuine regret over some of the remarks he made in interviews and in Spare. His team has passed that along, and Charles has been open to it.

"Meghan, however, hasn't followed suit. She remains convinced they were mistreated and isn't willing to compromise. There's concern within the palace that Harry may be committing to more than he's actually able to deliver."

Prince William shares special 'thank you' message for Sir Gary Oldman video
Prince William shares special 'thank you' message for Sir Gary Oldman
Clarence House: King Charles celebrates £50m milestone video
Clarence House: King Charles celebrates £50m milestone
Prince William opens up about grief for Queen Elizabeth in latest interview
Prince William opens up about grief for Queen Elizabeth in latest interview
Sir Gary Oldman recalls Prince William's brutal joke about his 'Slow Horses' role
Sir Gary Oldman recalls Prince William's brutal joke about his 'Slow Horses' role
Meghan Markle's father caught in earthquake
Meghan Markle's father caught in earthquake
Prince Harry hits Prince William with endless phone calls, emails texts
Prince Harry hits Prince William with endless phone calls, emails texts
King Charles finally rewarding Prince Harry: ‘He's loving every second!'
King Charles finally rewarding Prince Harry: ‘He's loving every second!'
Kate Middleton faces 'tit-for-tat' criticism over absence from major event
Kate Middleton faces 'tit-for-tat' criticism over absence from major event