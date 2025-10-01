King Charles takes Prince Harry's ‘damaging' words to heart

King Charles fears Prince Harry’s outburst may set back reconciliation

King Charles has taken Prince Harry’s recent remarks personally, with insiders saying the monarch was left hurt after his son suggested palace staff were working against their reunion.

According to Radar Online, Charles welcomed Harry with a open heart at Clarence House, hoping that the visit would mark a step forward.

Initially the Duke of Sussex described the meeting as “great,” but later blamed royal aides for leaking information, a claim that has left Charles feeling upset and frustrated.

"The King has taken Harry's latest tantrum very much to heart,” an insider told the publication. “Charles was glad to spend time with his son and thought their meeting could mark some progress.”

They continued, “Hearing accusations that aides were undermining things has left him upset. He feels it's unjust and harmful when people around him are genuinely working to support reconciliation."

Another royal tipster said, "Harry's response came across as petulant. He claimed insiders were intentionally leaking information, but in reality aides have gone out of their way to help rebuild his bond with the King.

“Charles has been taken aback by the charge and views it as damaging rather than constructive."