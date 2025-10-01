Prince William impresses world leaders as future King: 'He's absolutely ready'

Prince William seen as King Charles’s ‘right-hand man’ in new documentary

Prince William is said to be fully ready to take over as King if needed sooner than expected, according to royal experts in a new Channel 5 documentary.

Since becoming Prince of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, William has taken on more royal duties, often standing in for Charles at official events and overseas visits.

In a new documentary, William and The King: Like Father, Like Son, he’s been praised for how he handles meetings with world leaders like Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump, with the former president calling him professional during a recent visit.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said Charles clearly trusts William to take on important responsibilities.

She said, "He wouldn't have William handling these important meetings, with Trump, Macron, or other world leaders, if Charles didn't believe he was absolutely capable. William has proven himself to be a very capable international statesman."

"I asked an aide if William is ready should his time as King come sooner than expected,” she said, per The Mirror.

“Their response was immediate. This person has known William for decades and said, 'He's absolutely ready'."