Matthew McConaughey gets honest about 'biggest risk' he took in life

For an actor, taking a risk, which the artist describes as 'big,' gives an impression that it had to do with a choice the star makes about his career. But, in Matthew McConaughey's case, it was quite the opposite.

On Chris Williamson's Modern Wisdom podcast, he reveals the "biggest risk" he took was getting married to his wife, Camila Alves.

The Academy-winning star tied the knot with his partner, whom he dated for six years, and welcomed two out of his three children before marriage.

This, he explains, is due to his fear of committing himself to someone for life. Here, the Interstellar star recalls his pastor's advise.

“My pastor goes, ‘Let me just ask you this, Mr. Risk Taker. What’s the bigger risk? Carrying on like you’re going, or taking the deeper dive into the sacrament covenant of marriage… a covenant between you and her and God? That will be a whole new adventure in itself.’”

Hearing the wise man's advice, Matthew adds, “I was like, oh, the getting married’s a bigger risk.”

From then, the actor says he made up his mind to propose to his now-wife. “I didn’t want to do it because that’s what you’re supposed to do. I didn’t want to do it by the book.”

Following their marriage in June 2012, Matthew and Camila welcomed their kid the same year in December.