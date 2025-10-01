 
Eamonn Holmes discusses Keith, Nicole divorce, recalls own separation

Eamonn Holmes separated from Ruth Langsford after 14 years of marriage

October 01, 2025

Eamonn Holmes talks about Keith, Nicole's divorce, makes snide remark about his own

Eamonn Holmes made quite harsh remarks about his own marriage as he was discussing the recent divorce of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

The 65-year-old presenter interrupted co-host Ellie Costello after she said she found the couple’s separation “very sad.”

He pointed out that Kidman and Urban had been together for almost two decades and share two children.

“I think that’s very sad. They’ve got two children together,” he further said.

Holmes, whose marriage to Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford ended in May 2024, added another blunt observation and stated: “None of us know (what went on).

“The two of them could have despised each other and absolutely wanted to walk away from each other and we think it's awful... We don't know!” Holmes exclaimed.

However, Costello, who tied the knot this summer, unfazed, answered, “Well I think it’s sad when any marriage ends.”

“That's because you've just started (your marriage). You haven't got to the bitter and twisted part yet!” Holmes retorted.

This conversation comes after Kidman confirmed the she had filed for divorce from Urban after being together for 19 years.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Oscar-winning actress “feels very betrayed” and was left “shocked and devastated” by the split.

It is also pertinent to mention that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announced their split in May 2024 after 14 years of marriage and being together for 27 years.

