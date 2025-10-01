Tanya Rad says Taylor Swift was 'magical' at Selena Gomez's wedding

Tanya Rad on first encounter with Taylor Swift at Selena Gomez’s wedding

Radio host Tanya Rad has opened up about her first encounter with Taylor Swift.

During the latest episode of her and Becca Tilley's Scrubbing In podcast, the 38-year-old radio personality revealed that she met the pop sensation at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding.

Rad shared that her pal Paulina Char introduced her to Taylor by revealing to the pop star that the radio star had walked down the aisle to one of her songs.

"Actually, it was my first dance and I walked down the aisle to it," Rad said, correcting her friend. "She was so kind. She loved it."

"She asked me what song, and she was like, 'That means so much.' I cannot explain to you how magical, regal, genuine, present, locked in, invested and normal [she was]," she added. "I audibly gasped."

For those unversed, Rad got married in March and had her first dance to Taylor's track, Invisible String.

Selena and Benny tied the knot on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California.

Jennifer Stone, David DeLuise, Ed Sheeran, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Finneas, SZA, Zoe Saldaña, Édgar Ramírez, Camila Cabello, and Paris Hilton were among the guests who attended the singer and music producer's big day.