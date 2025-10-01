 
Aimee Lou Wood on fans accepting her major trait

Aimee Lou Wood gushes about her fans, who she says accepted her quirks

October 01, 2025

Aimee Lou Wood thanks fans for accepting her weirdness
Aimee Lou Wood thanks fans for accepting her 'weirdness'

Aimee Lou Wood has kept it no secret that she has quirks. But what she praises is that her fans accept her as who she is.

“I think of those people who thank me for being weird because it means they can embrace their weirdness,” The White Lotus star adds in an interview with the Radio Times.

When any negative thoughts cross her mind, the actress says she remains mindful. “It gives me confidence on the days where sometimes that little demon comes back up."

Meanwhile, it's no secret that Aimee, as a teen, battled social anxiety, obsessive thoughts, ADHD, body dysmorphia, and bulimia.

“I get it so bad after social situations: obsessive, repetitive thoughts of, ‘Did I really say that? That was weird.’”

In a separate interview, Aimee looks back at growing up with the conditions her peers did not have.

“Growing up, I felt a deep need to be ‘normal,’ but then I realised all my favourite people… were weird — even my favourite characters, like Jane Eyre,” the star refers to the character in Charlotte Brontë's novel.

In the end, Aimee explains her self-acceptance of her diagnosis by thinking of it as a "superpower."

“Beauty is internal and I’m my own human-shaped self, and that’s OK. I don’t need to fit into any box,” she concludes.

