Nicole Kidman caught off guard as Keith Urban's friends knew of divorce before her

Nicole Kidman blindsided as Keith Urban’s friends say split was inevitable

Nicole Kidman was holding onto the hope of saving her marriage with Keith Urban, however, his friends saw the divorce coming way before she did.

According to a source, the country star’s inner circle had been aware for some time that the relationship was on shaky ground.

With Nicole often away filming and Keith frequently on tour, the couple were said to be living largely separate lives.

The Mirror reported that an insider has revealed that it was not a "secret" among Urban’s inner circle that divorce was "inevitable.”

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable. Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour," the source added.

Some friends even told the press that there was no intimacy between the couple and that they were simply going through the motions.

“If this separation gets them back together, that would be amazing, but Keith had to call her out that he isn’t happy."