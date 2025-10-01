 
Prince Albert II of Monaco steps out for an official visit with madam mayor Sophie

Prince Albert II of Monaco marks an official visit to the Aix-en-Provence

By
Hiba Anjum
|

October 01, 2025

Prince Albert II of Monaco takes to Aix-en-Provence for an official visit
Prince Albert II of Monaco has just released pictures from his visit to the Aix-en-Provence with Madam Mayor Sophie for an official visit.

The pictures have been shared to the royal family’s official Instagram account and it shows him and the mayor attending a reception ceremony, unveiling of a commemorative plaque, visit of the cathedral, then reception at the Arbaud Museum at the Academy of Sciences, Agriculture, Arts and Fine Letters of Aix, of which the Sovereign has become an honorary member.”

According to the Instagram account this day highlighted the “historical links between the Grimaldi Family and the city, especially through the figure of Cardinal Jérôme Grimaldi.”

The prince also continued with cultural visits to the Hotel de Caumont for the exhibition ‘Niki de Saint Phalle - The magic beast’ for which the Prince is lending a work; to the Granet Museum, and to the Bastide du Jas de Bouffan around the ongoing exhibition " Cézanne at Jas de Bouffan, highlighting art and history,” its said in the official caption.

Check it out Below: 


