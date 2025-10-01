Spice Girls grieve over the death of choreographer Paul Roberts

Spice Girls pay tribute to late choreographer Paul Roberts

Spice Girls just paid a tribute to their late choreographer Paul Roberts, following his death aged 52.

The Wannabe singers - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Mel B and Mel C - took to social media to praise the "incredibly talented" Paul, who worked with the girl group on their 2019 Spice World Tour, which didn’t feature Victoria.

The Spice Girls posted: "@_paul_roberts was an integral part of our 2019 tour. His creativity, passion and joy for life was evident throughout our shows.”

“As well as being incredibly talented, Paul was simply a wonderful person. He radiated happiness and positivity. We were all lucky to know him and share friendships beyond the tour,” they added.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing and are sending love to his husband @thephilgriffin and all of Paul’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We will miss you Paul [heart emoji]" the Stop hitmakers concluded.

Paul's husband Phil replied to the post: "Paul loved every moment with each of you and Loves you all from that other place still x thank you for always keeping him close.”

Making a reference to the Spice Girls song Viva Forever, he further penned, “This speaks from his heart, but in your words: Viva forever, I'll be waiting/ Everlasting, like the sun/ Live forever, for the moment/ Ever searching for the one” (sic)"