Nine Inch Nails surprise fans with second tour

Nine Inch Nails announce second North American Tour

Nine Inch Nails just delighted their fans and scheduled their second North American leg of their Peel It Back Tour for early 2026.

The new dates of their performances will kick off on February 5 in New Orleans and will feature 22 shows, touching cities like Washington D.C., Montreal, Austin, Las Vegas, San Francisco and more, before wrapping up on March 16 in Sacramento.

Nine Inch Nails’ longtime collaborator, German music producer, Boys Noize will once again join the band on all dates.

The Grammy-Award winning musicians previously concluded their summer North American leg of the tour.

They held two shows at the Los Angeles' Kia Forum on September 18 and 19, the same week they released their soundtrack for TRON: Ares, which is the upcoming third instalment of the sci-film franchise.

Prior to the soundtrack's release, Nine Inch Nails released the video for the single As Alive As You Need Me To Be.

Before the release of TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), the band put out Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts in 2020.

Also, earlier in 2025, Nine Inch Nails announced the Future Ruins Festival, which is set to take place on November 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, featuring performances by Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow, Danny Elfman, John Carpenter, Questlove, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and more.