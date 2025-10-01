FKA Twigs keen for ‘moving on with her life' after ex Shia LaBeouf lawsuit

FKA Twigs is ready to move on from ex Shia LaBeouf lawsuit

FKA Twigs just broke silence on her assault lawsuit settlement against her ex Shia LaBeouf, after settling it.

The British singer-songwriter, real name Tahliah Barnett, sued the Transformers actor for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress in December 2020.

She accused him of being physically as well as emotionally abusive during their relationship from mid-2018 to mid-2019.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Twigs broke her silence on the settlement and was asked if she felt safe that the lawsuit had been settled.

"No, I wouldn't say I feel safe," she replied, before revealing that she is has busied herself supporting charities that help survivors of domestic abuse.

"I feel really passionate about being involved with organisations such as Sistah Space and No More, to help survivors in any way that I can," she added.

FKA Twigs further said, "I think it's less about me at this point and more about looking forward. Just, you know, moving on with my life."

The case has been settled since July 2025 for an undisclosed amount and the stars released a joint statement about it.

"Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court," they said, adding, "While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future."

It is pertinent to mention that FKA Twigs is now dating director and photographer Jordan Hemingway, while Shia LaBeouf rekindled his relationship with actress Mia Goth in 2021.