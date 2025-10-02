Prince William getting ready to take the throne from King Charles: Expert breaks silence

Prince William’s plans for the throne come to light

Following the state visit US president Donald Trump just had at Windsor Castle an expert has come forward with their own thoughts on both the situation as well as Prince William’s behavior during the whole thing.

The expert in question is Jjurnalist and royal commentator Afua Hagan and believes, “Prince William has to play up to that role,” regardless of personal views.

For those unversed, the president even praise the heir to the British throne during his second state visit.

According to Marie Claire it led Hagan to add, “Donald Trump likes him, he may or may not like Donald Trump, we will never know, but it is really up to Prince William to ensure that Donald Trump leaves the United Kingdom feeling valued and having had a wonderful time.”

A similar sentiment has been shared by royal author and expert Katie Nicholl too.

She also pointed out how well this praise translates to King Charles’ feelings of trust towards his son because, “he wouldn't have William handling these important meetings, with Trump, Macron, or other world leaders, if Charles didn't believe he was absolutely capable.”

And time and time again with leaders like Macron “William has proven himself to be a very capable international statesman.”

Following this the expert made it a point to admit, “I asked an aide if William is ready should his time as King come sooner than expected. Their response was immediate. This person has known William for decades and said, 'He's absolutely ready'.”