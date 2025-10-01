 
Geo News

Jane Goodall meets her demise at age of 91

Jane Goodall has died at the age of 91

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

October 01, 2025

Photo: Jane Goodall passes away at 91
Photo: Jane Goodall passes away at 91

Jane Goodall, the wildlife advocate and primate expert, has died at the age of 91. 

The news of the tragic death of Goodall was announced in a post by the Jane Goodall Institute. 

She was a scientist whose studies of wild chimpanzees made her a household name.

Goodall had devoted her entire life for the study of her furry friends. 

Elaborating on her choice of career, she once told WHYY's Fresh Air host Terry Gross in 1990, "That was because I fell in love with Tarzan." 

She added, "I was terribly jealous of Tarzan's Jane."

"I thought she was a wimp and I'd have been much better as a mate for Tarzan myself — which is true. I would have been."

"My mother said, 'Well, if you are set on going to Africa or some other foreign place, if you learn secretarial work, then you can get a job anywhere in the world,' " Goodall explained.

Robbie Williams reveals shocking illness he is ‘Olympian at masking'
Robbie Williams reveals shocking illness he is ‘Olympian at masking'
Dylan Efron shares what inspires him the most about Justin Bieber
Dylan Efron shares what inspires him the most about Justin Bieber
Nine Inch Nails surprise fans with second tour
Nine Inch Nails surprise fans with second tour
Keith Urban moves on from Nicole Kidman with THIS move
Keith Urban moves on from Nicole Kidman with THIS move
Spice Girls grieve over the death of choreographer Paul Roberts
Spice Girls grieve over the death of choreographer Paul Roberts
Ellen DeGeneres in talks with Kelly Clarkson as she plans return to TV: Source
Ellen DeGeneres in talks with Kelly Clarkson as she plans return to TV: Source
Eric Danes suffers another setback in his ALS battle
Eric Danes suffers another setback in his ALS battle
Shailene Woodley talks about what is ‘important in life'
Shailene Woodley talks about what is ‘important in life'