Jane Goodall meets her demise at age of 91

Photo: Jane Goodall passes away at 91

Jane Goodall, the wildlife advocate and primate expert, has died at the age of 91.

The news of the tragic death of Goodall was announced in a post by the Jane Goodall Institute.

She was a scientist whose studies of wild chimpanzees made her a household name.

Goodall had devoted her entire life for the study of her furry friends.

Elaborating on her choice of career, she once told WHYY's Fresh Air host Terry Gross in 1990, "That was because I fell in love with Tarzan."

She added, "I was terribly jealous of Tarzan's Jane."

"I thought she was a wimp and I'd have been much better as a mate for Tarzan myself — which is true. I would have been."

"My mother said, 'Well, if you are set on going to Africa or some other foreign place, if you learn secretarial work, then you can get a job anywhere in the world,' " Goodall explained.