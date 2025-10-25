Prince William proves he is 'top dog' in every relationship around him

Prince William is lauded for his se survey and ability to control the situation as his uncle, Prince Andrew, creates a scene.

The Prince of Wales was visibly spotted telling his uncle off moments after Andrew tried to make a joke at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent.

The former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bon, told the Mirror: "William finds his uncle an embarrassment to the monarchy. I think it was an illustration of the fact that when William has made up his mind about something, he sticks to it.

"And that is by no means a bad thing. It would be hypocritical of him to pretend all is well when there is clearly tension between himself and Andrew.

She added: "William looked intensely uncomfortable as Andrew tried to make conversation. It was a supremely awkward moment in what was a very solemn occasion.

"I think the body language proved William is the top dog in this relationship: a future King who outranks his uncle. Andrew has demonstrated time and again that he is bizarrely oblivious to how toxic he now is."

Bond added: "I can understand Andrew wanted to attend the funeral, but once again he demonstrated he has very little appreciation of how the public – and many of his family – feel about him and the damage he’s done to the monarchy.”