 
Geo News

Prince William proves he is 'top dog' in every relationship around him

Prince William and Prince Andrew caught in an unfortunate conversation on media

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 25, 2025

Prince William proves he is top dog in every relationship around him
Prince William proves he is 'top dog' in every relationship around him

Prince William is lauded for his se survey and ability to control the situation as his uncle, Prince Andrew, creates a scene.

The Prince of Wales was visibly spotted telling his uncle off moments after Andrew tried to make a joke at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent.

The former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bon, told the Mirror: "William finds his uncle an embarrassment to the monarchy. I think it was an illustration of the fact that when William has made up his mind about something, he sticks to it.

"And that is by no means a bad thing. It would be hypocritical of him to pretend all is well when there is clearly tension between himself and Andrew.

She added: "William looked intensely uncomfortable as Andrew tried to make conversation. It was a supremely awkward moment in what was a very solemn occasion.

"I think the body language proved William is the top dog in this relationship: a future King who outranks his uncle. Andrew has demonstrated time and again that he is bizarrely oblivious to how toxic he now is."

Bond added: "I can understand Andrew wanted to attend the funeral, but once again he demonstrated he has very little appreciation of how the public – and many of his family – feel about him and the damage he’s done to the monarchy.”

Prince William breaks silence on unfair practices amid war, deaths
Prince William breaks silence on unfair practices amid war, deaths
King Charles surprises the ‘Dog of the Decade' Gabby cane in hand: Watch
King Charles surprises the ‘Dog of the Decade' Gabby cane in hand: Watch
Prince Andrew comes forward for his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew comes forward for his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Prince William & Kate Middleton: A 'forever' couple
Prince William & Kate Middleton: A 'forever' couple
Members of Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation pay a tribute to the fallen
Members of Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation pay a tribute to the fallen
Publisher issues its demand to the courts over Prince Harry's lawsuit
Publisher issues its demand to the courts over Prince Harry's lawsuit
Prince Harry's heart breaks over Prince William
Prince Harry's heart breaks over Prince William
Prince William pays tribute to humanitarian aid workers video
Prince William pays tribute to humanitarian aid workers