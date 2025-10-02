 
Geo News

Meghan Markle fathers trapped in building during Phillipines earthquake

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is seemingly stuck in the island of Cebu

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 02, 2025

Meghan Markle fathers trapped in building during Phillipines earthquake

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has been trapped in a building in Philippines.

The Duchess of Sussex, who no longer speaks to her paternal side of the family, is told via X that her father is stuck in the island of Cebu after a deadly earthquake.

Taking to X, Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha, wrote: "My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake and he can't walk and he is trapped."

She later added: "I wish to extend our deep gratitude to everyone expressing concern about my father. Thank you.

"As of today he is OK , and making plans to get out of that building. They seem to be safe for now, and hopefully there will be no serious aftershocks. Provisions are being made so that he won't be trapped in a similar situation again. God bless and stay safe everyone!" she revealed.

Members of Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation pay a tribute to the fallen
Members of Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation pay a tribute to the fallen
Publisher issues its demand to the courts over Prince Harry's lawsuit
Publisher issues its demand to the courts over Prince Harry's lawsuit
Prince Harry's heart breaks over Prince William
Prince Harry's heart breaks over Prince William
Prince William pays tribute to humanitarian aid workers video
Prince William pays tribute to humanitarian aid workers
Buckingham Palace releases snaps from Princess Anne's meeting with Zelenskyy
Buckingham Palace releases snaps from Princess Anne's meeting with Zelenskyy
Kate Middleton 'genuinely afraid' about Meghan Markle's major move
Kate Middleton 'genuinely afraid' about Meghan Markle's major move
Buckingham Palace finally shares details of Princess Anne's secret visit to Ukraine
Buckingham Palace finally shares details of Princess Anne's secret visit to Ukraine
Prince Albert II of Monaco steps out for an official visit with madam mayor Sophie
Prince Albert II of Monaco steps out for an official visit with madam mayor Sophie