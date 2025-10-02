Meghan Markle fathers trapped in building during Phillipines earthquake

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has been trapped in a building in Philippines.

The Duchess of Sussex, who no longer speaks to her paternal side of the family, is told via X that her father is stuck in the island of Cebu after a deadly earthquake.

Taking to X, Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha, wrote: "My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake and he can't walk and he is trapped."

She later added: "I wish to extend our deep gratitude to everyone expressing concern about my father. Thank you.

"As of today he is OK , and making plans to get out of that building. They seem to be safe for now, and hopefully there will be no serious aftershocks. Provisions are being made so that he won't be trapped in a similar situation again. God bless and stay safe everyone!" she revealed.