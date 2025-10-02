Nina Dobrev breaks silence on Zac Efron romance buzz after Shaun White split

Nina Dobrev reacts to Zac Efron dating speculations

Nina Dobrev is setting the record straight on Zac Efron romance speculations after Shaun White split.

A month after the Vampire Diaries actress's break up with Shaun after five years of relationship, she was rumored to be romantically involved with long-time pal Zac after their recent joint appearance on a yacht enjoying a getaway earlier in September.

In a recent chat with TMZ on Wednesday, October 1, Nina responded to the speculations.

When asked about how she is doing, Nina replied, "I’m excited for the future and the only thing that’s guaranteed is change.

The reporter then proceeded to inquire about the rumored romance with her friend Zac, upon which Nina shook her head and laughed.

“Just mates?” the outlet asked.

“Yeah,” she responded.

A source previously told Daily Mail that Zac and Nina's bond is just a "friendly" one.

"Zac and Nina might be hanging out on a yacht, having fun, getting along but they aren't dating, they aren't looking to get together, so the rumors of something more just don't currently exist," the insider revealed.

The source further noted that Nina is taking a break from routine life and went on the vacation to "unwind" after the break up.

"Nina is looking to unwind and just have fun and deal with life post-breakup, but that doesn't mean she is going to land in Zac's arms," the tattler shared.

"Zac is a nice guy, and they are friendly and that is all that it is, don't get your Dofron relationship nicknames out just yet," the bird chirped.

For the unversed, Nina and Shaun first romantically linked in 2020 and got engaged last October after four years together.