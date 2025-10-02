Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban lived ‘more like co-workers' before divorce

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban lived apart for three years before split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were reportedly living separately for three years before splitting.

As per a recent report by Radaronline.com, the close pals of the time couple claimed that the Babygirl actress and the country singer had become like "two ships passing in the night."

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 57-year-old singer, who were married for almost 20 years, were finding it hard to make time for each other due to their clashing schedule as Urban spends months on tours while Kidman is busy doing film projects back-to-back.

"Nicole tried to hold on to the marriage, but they were hardly spending time together, a source told the outlet.

Kidman filed for divorce on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences.

"They had been apart in every sense long before the divorce papers were filed," the insider continued.

Another source claimed, "With Keith on tour and her busy filming, their time together was almost non-existent. Eventually, their contact was mostly phone calls, more like co-workers than spouses."

For the unversed, the longtime couple tied the knot in June 2006 and welcomed two daughters together, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

The pair has also signed a childcare plan with Kidman as the primary residential parent; their daughter will spend 306 days with Kidman and 59 days with Urban.