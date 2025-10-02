Nicole Kidman seeks support from sister amid Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman relies on sister for emotional support amid Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman was spotted in public for the first time since her split from country musician Keith Urban.

The Babygirl star and her younger sister, Antonia, were seen going on a four-mile hike not far from her home in Nashville on Wednesday, as per the Daily Mail.

In the photos, Nicole could be seen smiling, wearing a baseball hat and black sunglasses and appeared to be really lost in the conversation with her sister.

A source from PEOPLE magazine reported that Antonia has been Nicole’s strength during this difficult time.

"Nicole's sister has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," a source told the outlet.

The A Family Affair talent’s outing comes two days after many media outlets broke the news that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, her husband of 14 years, had split.

On Tuesday, the actress officially filed for divorce from the singer, stating "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Additionally, their date of separation is listed as the “date of filing” which means, September 30, however, reports now also suggest the two have been living separate physical and emotional lives for a while now.