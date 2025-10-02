Olivia Culpo's sister Aurora announces engagement in Paris

Aurora Culpo has intimate engagement in Paris

Aurora Culpo, the older sister of actress and model Olivia Culpo, is engaged.

Aurora, 36, announced the engagement on Tuesday with photos of the intimate proposal from boyfriend Zac.

"Said YES in the city of love!! ????????,” she captioned a carousel of photos.

The first image showed Zac on one knee in a Parisian park as Aurora smiled down at the ring.

The rest of the carousel showed the couple hugging after the proposal, celebrating with champagne on a boat, and sharing a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower at sunset. The Barely Filtered podcast host also gave a look at her new diamond ring in other photos.

Olivia, 33, celebrated the milestone by reposting one of the images to her Instagram Story with the message, “Our family is growing!”

The engagement comes two years after Aurora opened up about navigating life as a single woman. “I'm excited to meet someone eventually. Right now, I'm kind of dating myself and seeing what's going to happen,” she told People Magazine in October 2023.

Aurora, who shares two children—Remi, 7, and Solei, 5—with her ex-husband Michael Bortone, also reflected on her past relationships. “I've gone through breakups, divorces, public stuff, not public stuff. There's really nowhere to go but up.”

Aurora also credited therapy for helping her reset her outlook. “There's so many people in the world, and there's so many options, you don't need to choose another version of the same relationship every time.”