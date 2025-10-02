Mariah Carey finally opens up about her long beef with Eminem: '. I don't care'

Mariah Carey reacts to her long feud with Eminem

Mariah Carey recently got candid and spoke about her feud with rapper Eminem.

On Wednesday, October 1, the acclaimed American singer-songwriter and record producer went to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she sang her famous song Plead the Fifth.

While shedding light on different topics, Carey was asked if Eminem requested her to play the role of his mother in his autobiographical drama 8 Mile, which was released in 2002.

She replied, “From what I heard, there is truth to that, but I don’t think that he actually… Well, who knows who approached who.”

Her response prompted Cohen to further ask, “Did that ignite the beef?”

“No. Maybe. It depends what he’s thinking. I really don’t care. Whatever he’s said then I’m that, fine. Not really, but that’s a rap lyric,” the Butterfly crooner quipped, repudiating the rumors of a long-standing fight between them.

For those unversed, Young, a music producer who started working with Carey in 1988, claimed that he introduced her to the Mockingbird hitmaker in June this year on the TFU podcast.

He stated that Eminem wanted Carey to play the role of his mother because she is four years older than him.

“She did not like that s*** at all. Her insecurities kicked in big time,” Young said.

He added that he informed the 52-year-old rapper and songwriter about the possible outcome of his wish as he recalled, “Don’t do this. I know where you’re going with this.”

“I’m managing this girl, and it’s gonna cause me a problem. … If I don’t say something and then it comes another route in the business or something, then I’m the bad guy.” Young noted.