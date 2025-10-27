PPP MNA's house robbed, family held hostage for hours

Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Zulfiqar Ali Behan speaks on National Assembly floor, Islamabad, June 17, 2023. — X/@NAofPakistan

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE: Armed robbers looted the house of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Zulfiqar Ali in Sindh’s Naushehro Feroze district after holding his family hostage for several hours, Geo News reported on Monday.

According to MNA Zulfiqar Ali, four armed men broke through the boundary wall late at night and entered his house. The robbers kept the family confined between 2:30 am and 5 am while they searched the premises.

He said the robbers took away jewellery, cash, and other valuables before escaping. They also fled with a vehicle, which was later found abandoned near Moro bypass. Ali added that some accomplices of the robbers remained outside the house during the incident.

The lawmaker said the robbery was purely a criminal act, clarifying that he had no personal enmity with anyone.

He further stated that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjhar, and the DIG had contacted him over the phone to obtain details of the incident. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the culprits.