'Toy Story' star shares '100%' major update about fifth installment

A star in 'Toy Story' gives fans another reason to anxiously wait for the franchise's fifth instalment

October 02, 2025

Tim Allen gets honest about 'Toy Story 5'

Ahead of the fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise, Tim Allen, who voices fan-favorite Buzz Lightyear, teases which character the story will revolve around this time.

On the Live with Kelly and Mark show, he shares, "It's such a great story. I can only tell a little bit of it." 

He continues, "It's a Jessie story, Tom and I have to reunite, and there's just the funniest thing, because there's a whole bunch of Buzzes involved."

"And there's a reason why there's a whole bunch of me, so there's 100 of me in a separate story, and I'm having so much fun."

Though details about the plot are scant, so far reports say the fifth instalment would focus on Bonnie's table named Lilypad. Anna Faris will voice her.

Previously, Pixar, the studio behind the animated franchise, and its chief creative officer, Pete Docter, teased that the upcoming part, in his words, "will be surprising," adding, "It's got some really cool stuff that you haven't seen before."

In addition to Tim and Anne, the next movie's cast includes Joan Cusack as Jessie, Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl, Tony Hale as Forky, and Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 will bow out in cinemas on June 19, 2026.

