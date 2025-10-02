'Clever writers' credited for saving major late-night show?

Jimmy Fallon raves about his 'clever writers' of the show

Stephen Colbert's and Jimmy Kimmel's late-night shows face the axe, though the latter was allowed to get back on air. However, these decisions have sparked concerns in the industry.



Some pointed fingers at the current US presidency for these actions against the late-night shows, particularly on their hosts.

Now, another one of such hosts, Jimmy Fallon, whom President Donald Trump, back in July, called on to cancel his show after CBS announced it would end Stephen's show in May 2026.

"The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," the 79-year-old penned on a post on Truth Social.

He noted, "These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it."

However, Jimmy says his show is apolitical and lauds his staff of "clever, smart writers," adding, "We're just trying to make the best show we possibly can and entertain everybody."

“Our show has never really been that political, you know. We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that’s really the way our show works,” he shares.

“Our monologues are kind of the same that we’ve been doing since Johnny Carson was hosting the Tonight Show. So really, I just keep my head down and make sure the jokes are funny," the late-night host concludes in an interview with CNBC.

It is worth noting Jimmy's contract at the NBC has been renewed to 2028.