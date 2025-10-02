'Iron Man' director recalls Marvel's rare chance for him

Shane Black on directing 'Iron Man 3'

Iron Man 3 is one of the biggest hit films in Marvel's superhero franchise. Its director, Shane Black, in a recent podcast, opens up about his work in the movie.



On The Discourse Podcast, he says his experience was stunning as he recalls the studio allowed him, to some extent, to explore freely, which, he says, was rare.

“That was pretty much a one-off," he adds, noting the franchise at the time was taking a chance with new filmmakers.

Shane shares that he fit right into what Marvel was looking for in a director. "They’re very fond of trying directors who hadn’t done a lot, and at the time, I hadn’t."

He praises the franchise for giving him creative freedom to work on the studio's most recognisable superhero. "It was a graceful thing they did, installing me and allowing me to exercise even that much flex.

Given his little experience then, Shane recalls his marvel at how the movies were made in a major studio.

"I watched a machine at work, like Byzantine gears and cogs, everything meshed to make this thing called Iron Man."

For me, it was like riding that railroad. Let the machine do its job; let the process work for you. Don’t fight it. Just go with it," he concludes.

Directed by Shane, Iron Man 3 was released in 2013.