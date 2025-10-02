 
Sarah Ferguson forced to sell Belgravia Townhouse at huge loss

Duchess of York takes £400k hit on Belgravia Townhouse

Syeda Waniya
October 02, 2025

Sarah Ferguson sold her Townhouse after three years of purchasing

Sarah Ferguson, ex wife of Prince Andrew, has reportedly told her Belgravia townhouse for £3.85 million.

Duchess of York took £400,000 loss just three years after purchasing the property for £4.2 million.

As quoted by DailyMail, the Land Registry documents revealed that Sarah bought the two-bedroom London residence in 2022 as an investment for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Notably, a spokesperson for the Duchess of York explained that the sale came after the tenant offered to purchase the home.

Spokesperson told The Times that Sarah "wasn't looking to sell it" but she "was asked by the tenant to buy it and it seemed like a good time to sell."

"It's an investment property for her girls, and so the monies will be reinvested accordingly," they added.

It is worth mentiooning that palace insiders suggest the funds may instead help cover the £400,000 annual upkeep of Royal Lodge, the 30-room Windsor mansion where Sarah Ferguson lives with ex-husband Prince Andrew.

On the other hand, the sale also comes as the Duke and Duchess of York faces scrutiny over their past ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. 

